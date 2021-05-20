Todd Asset Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Momo worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

