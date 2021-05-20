Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $252.23 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

