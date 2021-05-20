Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TOL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

TOL stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

