TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,247. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.69. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.07.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

