Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $22.58. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 10,127 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

