Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.59.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.32 on Thursday, hitting C$29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,309. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

