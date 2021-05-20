Traders Buy High Volume of CubeSmart Call Options (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,244 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 call options.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

