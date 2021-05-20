Traders Buy Large Volume of Poshmark Call Options (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,025 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical volume of 1,275 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Poshmark stock traded up $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 61,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,680. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $6,365,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

