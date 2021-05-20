Traders Purchase High Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,170 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,033% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Himension Fund acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

