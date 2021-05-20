Traders Purchase High Volume of Legend Biotech Call Options (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,564% compared to the average daily volume of 92 call options.

Shares of LEGN opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

