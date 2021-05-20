Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,261% compared to the average volume of 1,394 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after buying an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.