Traders Purchase Large Volume of Deckers Outdoor Call Options (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,813 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,088% compared to the average volume of 220 call options.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.06.

NYSE DECK traded up $6.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $156.62 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.23.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

