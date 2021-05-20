Traders Purchase Large Volume of PagSeguro Digital Put Options (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,145 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,496% compared to the average volume of 385 put options.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 234,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

