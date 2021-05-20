Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 926% compared to the typical volume of 405 put options.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

