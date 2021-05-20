TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,848,699.45 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

Brett Gellner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brett Gellner bought 2 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$24.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brett Gellner sold 8 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$92.08.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99.

Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.14. 913,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.12.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

TA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

