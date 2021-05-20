Transcat’s (TRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.21.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $416.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.