Transcodium Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $126,846.01 and $1,205.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

