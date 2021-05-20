TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of TransDigm Group worth $99,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $587.63 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $361.40 and a 1-year high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

