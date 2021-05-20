TravelNote Market Cap Reaches $26,602.80 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $26,602.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00442208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00225462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00988343 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

