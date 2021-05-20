Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.65

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $17.55. Travelzoo shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 39,454 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,805 shares of company stock worth $1,727,528 over the last ninety days. 55.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Travelzoo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

