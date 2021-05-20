Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $202.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $235.88 million to $303.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.