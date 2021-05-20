Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVPKF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

