Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVPKF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

