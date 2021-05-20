Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

