Treat DAO Price Tops $1.49 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003629 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $3,430.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00410392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00218648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004239 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00963550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.