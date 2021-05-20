TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 5,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

