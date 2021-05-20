TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,937. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -508.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.