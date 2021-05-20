Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.35 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.35 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TV. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.25.

Shares of TSE:TV traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.27. 689,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$262.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

