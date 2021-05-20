Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.35 at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE:TV traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 587,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,002. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

