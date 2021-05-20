Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$175 million.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Tribune Publishing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Tribune Publishing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $634.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.