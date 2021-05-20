Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMQ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TMQ traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.66. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

