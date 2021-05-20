Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.32. 67,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.66. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

