TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Down 0.1%

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.39. 4,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

