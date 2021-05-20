Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.
TCOM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.