Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

TCOM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

