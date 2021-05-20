Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE GTS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,194. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

