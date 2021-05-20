Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.29

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$156.29 and last traded at C$153.78, with a volume of 94338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$152.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.11.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

