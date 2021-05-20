Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.60

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.60 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.54), with a volume of 1177256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.90 ($2.52).

The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

