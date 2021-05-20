Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triterras in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIT. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of TRIT stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

