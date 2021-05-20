TrueChain (TRUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.11 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. TrueChain has a market cap of $15.72 million and $15.11 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00103639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00018949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01124194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057021 BTC.

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

