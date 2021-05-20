TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Hits Market Cap of $10.93 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 94.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $288,729.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00075739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01183324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.22 or 0.09859526 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

