Truist Securities Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $150.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

NYSE ADS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $119.90. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

