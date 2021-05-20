TrumpCoin (TRUMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,480.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $656,607.34 and approximately $1,480.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00064902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00281091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00031000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

