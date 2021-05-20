TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.