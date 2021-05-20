TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.04% of TTEC worth $103,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

