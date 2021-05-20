TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.00 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

