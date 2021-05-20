Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $102.74. 221,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,807,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

