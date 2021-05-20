Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $12.98 on Thursday, hitting $500.68. The company had a trading volume of 107,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,227. The firm has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

