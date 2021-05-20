Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 429,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 402,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $247.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

