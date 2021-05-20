Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 1,153,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

