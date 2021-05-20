Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.61. 118,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,765,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

