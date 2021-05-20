Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 295.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $233.47. 93,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

